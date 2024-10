All eight teams successfully filled their rosters using their allotted INR 4 crore budget

The auction saw teams strategically investing in players to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season(Pic: Hockey India League)

The players' auction for the men's edition of the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) concluded in Delhi on Monday, marking the league's much-anticipated return this December after a seven-year hiatus.

Leading the bidding was Indian captain and star defender-dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh, who garnered the highest bid of INR 78 lakh from Soorma Hockey Club.

Among international players, Germany's Argentine dragflicker Gonzalo Peillat emerged as the priciest overseas acquisition, fetching INR 68 lakh from Hyderabad Toofans. Peillat's reputation as a top-tier dragflicker has made him an integral addition to the Toofans' lineup, further enhancing the competitive spirit of the league.

The auction, held over two days, saw teams strategically investing in players to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. Each franchise approached the bidding with a clear vision of their team dynamics, aiming to balance seasoned players with emerging talents.

Hockey India League auction: Complete squad list of all eight teams (men)

Soorma Hockey Club

Goalkeepers: Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), Mohith H S, Jashandeep Singh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Gurinder Singh, Nicolas Della Torre (Argentina), Sukhvinder, Ashu Maurya, Pradip Mandal

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Victor Wegnez (Belgium), Jonas De Geus (Netherlands), Harjeet Singh, Nicolas Poncelet (Belgium), Prabhjot Singh, Ankush, Sunit Lakra

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Dayaan Cassiem (South Africa), Boris Burkhardt (Netherlands), Maninder Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Harish Somappa Mutagar

Delhi SG Pipers

Goalkeepers: Tomas Santiago (Argentina), Pawan, Adarsh G

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rohit, Pau Clapes (Spain), Joginder Singh

Midfielders: Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Willott KY (Australia), Ankit Pal, Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Flynn Ogilvie (Australia), Jorrit Croon (Netherlands), Manjeet, Thokchom Kingson Singh

Forwards: Tomas Domene (Argentina), Nicolas De Kerpel (Belgium), Dilraj Singh, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sumit Kumar, Iktidar Ishrat

Hyderabad Toofans

Goalkeepers: Jean-Paul Danneberg (Germany), Bikramjit Singh, Vikas Dahiya

Defenders: Gonzalo Peillat (Germany), Matthew Dawson (Australia), Arthur De Sloover (Belgium), Devindar Sunil Valmiki, Amandeep Lakra, Sundaram Rajawat, Mukul Sharma, Akshay Ravindra Avhad

Midfielders: Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Zachary Wallace (Great Britain), Rahim Aakib Sayyed, Rajinder, Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, Maico Casella (Argentina)

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Timothy Daniel (Australia), Terrance Pieters (Netherlands), Arshdeep Singh, Talwinder Singh, Irengbam Rohit

Kalinga Lancers

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill (Great Britain), Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Antoine Kina (Belgium), Partap Lakra, Sushil Dhanwar, Rohit Kullu

Midfielders: Aran Zalewski (Australia), Moriangthem Rabichandra, Enrique Gonzalez (Spain), Mukesh Toppo, Rosan Kujur, Nicholas Bandurak (Great Britain)

Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami, Dilpreet Singh, Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Angad Bir Singh, Roshan Minz, Gursahibjit Singh, Deepak Pradhan

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Ali Khan, Atal Dev Singh Chahal

Defenders: Jugraj Singh, Hayden Beltz (Australia), Gauthier Boccard (Belgium), Rupinder Pal Singh, Tom Grambusch (Germany), Jasjit Singh Kular

Midfielders: Lachlan Sharp (Australia), Jaskaran Singh, Sean Findlay (New Zealand), Pardeep Mor, Pradhan Poovanna Chandura, Affan Yousuf, Atul Deep, Yogesh Malik Singh, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Florent Van Aubel (Belgium), Sam Lane (New Zealand), Gursewak Singh

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Goalkeepers: David Harte (Ireland), Duco Telgenkamp (Netherlands), Prince Deep Singh, S. Senthamizh Arasu

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jip Janssen (Netherlands), Kothajit Singh, Moritz Ludwig (Germany), Anand Y, Anand Lakra, Pruthvi GM

Midfielders: Thies Prinz (Germany), Tom Craig (Australia), Mohd. Raeel Mouseen, Blake Glovers (Australia), Chandan Yadav, Shesha Gowda, M. Dhilipan, Arun J

Forwards: Selvam Karthi, Nathan Ephraums (Australia), Majji Ganesh, Uttam Singh, Abharan Sudev

Team Gonasika

Goalkeepers: Oliver Payne (Great Britain), Suraj Karkera, Kamalbir Singh

Defenders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amir Ali, Birendra Lakra, Yogember Rawat, Timothy Howard (Australia), Dipsan Tirkey, Anmol Ekka

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Lee Moton (Scotland), Jack Waller (Great Britain), Jacob Draper (Wales), Mustapha Cassiem (South Africa), Yashdeep Siwach, SK Uthappa

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Jeroen Hertzberger (Netherlands), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Tom Boon (Belgium), SV Sunil, Nikkin Thimmaiah

UP Rudras

Goalkeepers: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, James Mazarelo (Great Britain), Pankaj Kumar Rajak

Defenders: Lars Balk (Netherlands), Kane Russell (New Zealand), Surender Kumar, Marc Recasens (Spain), Priyobarta Talem, Sunil Jojo, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Prashant Barla

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Floris Wortelboer (Netherlands), Seve Van Ass (Netherlands), Manmeet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Alvaro Iglesias (Spain), Tanguy Cosyns (Belgium), Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Sudeep Chirmako