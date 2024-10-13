he auctions for the competition, making its return after seven years, are taking place from October 13 to 15

Harmanpreet Singh (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Hockey India League | 'Punjabi aagaye oye': Overjoyed Harmanpreet Singh shares thoughts on being top buy x 00:00

Indian hockey Olympic medal-winning skipper Harmanpreet Singh had an enthusiastic reaction to being the most expensive player in the ongoing Hockey India League (HIL) auction and he also pointed out the league's importance for the youngsters.

The auctions for the competition, making its return after seven years, are taking place from October 13 to 15.

Speaking in a video by Hockey India, Harmanpreet said, "Harmanpreet Singh this side. I am really excited because I have been picked by the Punjab team. Our team's name is Soorma Hockey Club. Also more happier that HIL is coming back. It is a nice opportunity for our youngsters to showcase their talent and the future of hockey is brighter. Punjabi aagye oye (Punjabis are here)."

Indian men's hockey Olympic medal-winning captain Harmanpreet's services were secured by Soorma Hockey Club for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL) for a massive Rs 78 lakh, becoming the most expensive player in the league.

A brilliant drag-flicker and a man known to deliver in the most clutch and tense moments, has signed with Soorma, with his skills making him the most expensive player in the competition. He has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh's services were also acquired by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakhs. He was also a crucial part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning team and has been the architect of many of country's memorable wins on the field. In 142 appearances, Hardik has scored 11 goals.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

