"They defend very well and can counter attack": Harmanpreet Singh ahead of Korea match

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1 respectively

Harmanpreet Singh

Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their chances when they take on a below-par but unpredictable Korea in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament on Monday. Paris Olympics bronze medallist India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1 respectively. India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan.It has been a commanding performance from the Indians as they excelled in every department—be it forwardline, midfield or defence. Harmanpreet warned his teammates against taking Korea lightly despite his side’s impressive run so far in this tournament. “We came into this tournament with very little rest or preparations after our Olympic campaign. Despite that, I am happy with how the team has done to progress into the semi-final stage. Korea is a tough team, they defend very well and can counter attack fast and skillfully,” said Harmanpreet.

In the other semi-final of the day, Pakistan will take on hosts China.

