The tournament will feature not only men's teams but women's teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return this year, as announced officially on Friday after a long break of seven years.

The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The tournament will witness the participation of 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams.

For the first time in the history of the HIL, the tournament will feature not only men's teams but women's teams as well, with both categories receiving equal prominence. This landmark move underlines Hockey India's progressive vision to promote women's hockey and expand the talent pool of female players across the country.

Notably, the Men's and Women's HIL will run simultaneously, marking a unique moment in global sports leagues. The auction of the league will take place on October 13, 14, and 15 in New Delhi.

Hockey India has long been committed to maintaining parity between the Men's and Women's national teams. Whether in terms of facilities, international exposure, or match rewards, both teams enjoy equal support. This includes providing the same financial incentives for winning international matches and equal prize money for securing trophies at international events. Hockey India's approach has been instrumental in inspiring women athletes and boosting the morale of the entire women's squad.

FIH President Dilip Kumar Tirkey took to social media and shared his feelings on the league's return.

"The Hockey India League returns after seven long years, bigger and better, with eight men's teams and six women's teams ready to showcase their talent. This isn't just a league; it's a platform where dreams take flight and the future of Indian hockey is shaped. The inclusion of men's and women's leagues side by side is a testament to our commitment to providing equal opportunities to all players," Dilip Tirkey wrote on X.