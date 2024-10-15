Over 350 players in first ever women’s HIL auction

The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women’s HIL
Over 350 players from around the world will go under the hammer in the inaugural women’s Hockey India League auctions here on Tuesday. After a seven-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated HIL is making a grand return with an expanded format, featuring both men’s and an exclusive women’s league for the first time.
The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women’s HIL. The historic women’s auction marks a major milestone in the world of hockey, showcasing the sport’s growth of women’s hockey.
