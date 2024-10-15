The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women’s HIL

Representation pic

Listen to this article Over 350 players in first ever women’s HIL auction x 00:00

Over 350 players from around the world will go under the hammer in the inaugural women’s Hockey India League auctions here on Tuesday. After a seven-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated HIL is making a grand return with an expanded format, featuring both men’s and an exclusive women’s league for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: 'Sweet memories’ of Paris bronze nudged Sreejesh to accept a mentorship role in Hockey India League

The historic auction will witness over 250 domestic players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the women’s HIL. The historic women’s auction marks a major milestone in the world of hockey, showcasing the sport’s growth of women’s hockey.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever