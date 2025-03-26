ICC retains umpire Nitin Menon in their Elite Panel

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

According to BCCI sources, the 50-year-old Madangopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel which makes him eligible to officiate in overseas Tests and ODIs

Nitin Menon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday included Allahudien Paleker of South Africa and England’s Alex Wharf in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires which features Nitin Menon as the only Indian, while Jayaraman Madangopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel. 


Also Read: KKR, RR look to overturn defeats


Michael Gough and Joel Wilson will make way for the two new entrants in Palekar and Wharf. According to BCCI sources, the 50-year-old Madangopal has been promoted to the Emerging Panel which makes him eligible to officiate in overseas Tests and ODIs.


