England boss Tuchel responded by sending on Phil Foden to replace the midfielder moments later to ensure he was not given his marching orders

England manager Thomas Tuchel. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tuchel admits England look unconvincing despite 3-0 win x 00:00

England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted midfielder Jude Bellingham was “lucky” to escape a red card as the Three Lions “struggled” to secure a 3-0 win against minnows Latvia on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Real Madrid star was fortunate not to be sent off in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley. After being booked in the first half, Bellingham avoided a second yellow card despite crunching into a crude challenge on Raivis Jurkovskis soon after the interval.

England boss Tuchel responded by sending on Phil Foden to replace the midfielder moments later to ensure he was not given his marching orders.

Also Read: Real Madrid may strike deal with Liverpool’s Trent soon

“[Bellingham was] a bit lucky. Straight away we took the decision to take him off,” Tuchel said.

Leading through Reece James’s superb first half free-kick, England were struggling to kill off stubborn Latvia when Bellingham was substituted. His lack of discipline could have hampered Tuchel’s bid for a second successive win to start his reign.

Harry Kane netted moments after Bellingham’s departure before Eberechi Eze wrapped up the proceedings.

Facing a Latvia team ranked 140 in the world, Tuchel acknowledged England were far from convincing.

“It was not an easy match. We needed a free-kick to unlock it. The second half we started to slow the game down and made little movement, which makes no sense,” Tuchel said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever