Aus women complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over NZ

Australia held their nerve to seal a dramatic eight-run victory over New Zealand, completing a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series, here at the Sky Stadium.

Despite a valiant effort from Maddy Green (62) and Amelia Kerr (66), New Zealand fell just short as Annabel Sutherland’s game-changing 19th over ensured Australia maintained their dominance. Georgia Voll made the most of her luck, and laid the foundation for Australia’s 180-4 with her 75.

Brief scores

Aus W 180-4 in 20 overs (G Voll 75; S Bates 1-18) beat NZ W 172-8 in 20 overs (A Kerr 66, M Green 62; A Sutherland 4-35) by eight runs

