Aus women complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over NZ

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Wellington
IANS |

Georgia Voll  made the most of her luck, and laid the foundation for Australia’s 180-4 with her 75

Aus women complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over NZ

Georgia Voll

Aus women complete 3-0 T20I series sweep over NZ
Australia held their nerve to seal a dramatic eight-run victory over New Zealand, completing a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series, here at the Sky Stadium.


Despite a valiant effort from Maddy Green (62) and Amelia Kerr (66), New Zealand fell just short as Annabel Sutherland’s game-changing 19th over ensured Australia maintained their dominance. Georgia Voll made the most of her luck, and laid the foundation for Australia’s 180-4 with her 75.


Brief scores
Aus W 180-4 in 20 overs (G Voll 75; S Bates 1-18) beat NZ W 172-8 in 20 overs (A Kerr 66, M Green 62; A Sutherland 4-35) by eight runs

t20 cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

