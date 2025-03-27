Seifert’s 97* helps NZ crush Pak to wrap up T20I series 4-1

“After I nearly got hit on the head with that first ball I thought there’s only one way to play,” Seifert said

New Zealand’s Tim Seifert celebrates his half-century against Pakistan in Wellington yesterday. Pic/AFP

A destructive Tim Seifert ensured New Zealand made short work of their 129-run target to win the final Twenty20 against Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday and take the series 4-1.

Seifert, who made an unbeaten 97 off 38 deliveries, set the big-hitting tone in Wellington with 18 off the first over by Jahandad Khan after being hit on the body with the first ball. Fellow opener Finn Allen followed with 14 in the second over from Mohammad Ali. When Jahandad returned in the sixth over Seifert was even more belligerent when he belted 25, including three sixes. “After I nearly got hit on the head with that first ball I thought there’s only one way to play,” Seifert said.

Brief scores

Pakistan 128-9 in 20 overs (S Agha 51; J Neesham 5-22) lost to New Zealand 131-2 in 10 overs (T Seifert 97*; S Muqeem 2-6) by eight wickets

