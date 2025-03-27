Hardik Pandya remains No. 1 T2OI all-rounder

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Dubai
IANS |

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy made a significant leap in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, breaking into the top five for the first time after his stellar performances against Pakistan in the ongoing five-match series

India’s Hardik Pandya. Pic/Getty Images

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his No. 1 T2OI all-rounder position, whereas Abhishek Sharma, No.2 T2OI batter, and Varun Chakravarthy, No.2 T2OI bowler, too claimed their spot in the latest ICC Men’s T2OI rankings. 


New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy made a significant leap in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, breaking into the top five for the first time after his stellar performances against Pakistan in the ongoing five-match series.


Duffy’s impressive haul of 4-20 in Mount Maunganui, and his 1-37 in the previous match in Auckland, has propelled him seven places up to the fifth position in the latest rankings update. His contributions were instrumental in New Zealand’s commanding 115-run victory over Pakistan, sealing a 3-1 series lead.

Duffy was not the only New Zealand bowler to see an upward trajectory in the rankings. Zakary Foulkes, who supported him with figures of 3-25 in Mount Maunganui, has jumped 26 spots to claim the 64th position. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf has also made significant strides, moving up 11 places to 15th after picking up three wickets in each of the last two matches.

