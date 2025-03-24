Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > NZ rout Pak by 115 runs to clinch series

Updated on: 24 March,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Mount Maunganui
AP , PTI |

Duffy took 4-20 and Foulkes 3-25 as NZ’s pacers thrived in responsive conditions under the floodlights at Bay Oval and bowled out Pakistan in 16.2 overs

Pacers Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes shared seven wickets as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 105 Sunday to win the fourth T20I by 115 runs and clinch victory in the five-match series with a game remaining.


Duffy took 4-20 and Foulkes 3-25 as NZ’s pacers thrived in responsive conditions under the floodlights at Bay Oval and bowled out Pakistan in 16.2 overs. Earlier, Finn Allen made a half-century from 19 balls and captain Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 46 as New Zealand posted 220-6 after being sent in.


new zealand pakistan t20 international t20 sports news cricket news

