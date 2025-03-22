IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav weighs in on absence of Pandya, Bumrah

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss out on a few matches of IPL 2025 as he sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, despite missing out on two crucial players, Suryakumar Yadav stated that there are others who can stand rise to the occasion

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya will miss the opening match following a one-match suspension.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the IPL 2025 match against CSK. Speaking on the absence of Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar expressed his confidence in the squads's depth.

Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss out on a few matches of the IPL 2025 as he sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite missing out on two crucial players, Suryakumar Yadav stated that there are players who can stand tall on the occasion.

"But yeah it is difficult to fill the shoes of such amazing players. It is a part of the game and the show must go on. There are boys who can take up the responsibility and are very keen to take the field tomorrow. So replacing him with someone is a difficult task. But we have guys who can take up the responsibility," Suryakumar told reporters on the eve of their clash against CSK.

During last year's mega auction, CSK broke the bank while going after spinners and all-rounders who can tweak the ball. With the hosts likely to take a spin-laden approach, Suryakumar had a hilarious take on dealing with the spin threat.

"Only sixes. Jokes apart, they have some experience also on their side. The good bowlers who have played for this franchise before and have been playing for the franchise for a really long time. But in this format, whatever comes your way, you have to be yourself. Just enjoy and take one ball at a time," he said.

While MI have had their woes, Suryakumar Yadav has had his own struggles with the bat. Since the beginning of the year, the dynamic batter could only muster up 28 runs at a meagre average of 5.60.

When quizzed about his ongoing struggle, Suryakumar subtly reminded his exploits in the last season of the cash-rich league, when he garnered 345 runs in 11 innings, including a century and three fifties.

"Is that for IPL or for Team India? For IPL, the IPL form has been good. I think the harder you work, the luckier you get. If it has to come, it will come anytime. But I am actually a process-oriented man. I love to work hard in the nets. And if the runs have to follow, it will follow quickly. Someday or the other," he said.

"If I am practicing well, hitting the ball really well in the nets, when I go in the game, my mind is clear, I know what I have to do. That is the moment; that is the sweet spot for me. When I know that I am in good space and I will get runs for the side," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)