NZ pacer Matt Henry ruled out of remainder of T20Is vs Pakistan

Canterbury pacer Zak Foulkes has been retained for the remaining two matches of the series in Henry’s place. NZ lead the series 2-1, with the remaining games in Tauranga on Sunday and in Wellington on Wednesday

Matt Henry. Pic/AFP

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that pacer Matt Henry will not take part in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his injury rehabilitation programme. Henry injured his right shoulder during the recent ICC Champions Trophy semi-final win against South Africa and has also been managing an ongoing left knee issue.

