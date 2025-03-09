Proud of our cricket team for bringing home ICC Champions Trophy: PM Modi

"An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy," PM Modi said in a post on X

Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display, The prime minister said. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy and said they have played wonderfully through the tournament.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

"They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display," the prime minister said.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

