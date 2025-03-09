India hold nerve in thriller against New Zealand to clinch third Champions Trophy title

While chasing 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit went hard on bowlers right from ball one, scoring 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes

In a pulsating finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma-led India scripted history by securing their third ICC Champions Trophy title, outclassing New Zealand in a high-stakes showdown.

The Men in Blue successfully chased down a 252-run target, displaying composure and resilience in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

During the final while chasing 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit went hard on bowlers right from ball one, scoring 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 91.56.

Now, across nine ICC events finals, Rohit has scored 322 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.20, with a half-century and best score of 76.

Now, Rohit has joined the company of Sourav Ganguly (117 against New Zealand in ICC Knockout 2000 final), Sanath Jayasuriya (74 against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final) and South Africa's Hansie Cronje (61* against West Indies in ICC Knockout 1998 final) as only captains with 50-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy final.

76 is Rohit Sharma's highest in any ODI final, bettering his 66 against Australia at the SCG during the Commonwealth Bank series final 2008.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

More updates to follow...