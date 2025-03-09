Opening alongside Shubman Gill, Rohit wasted no time in asserting dominance over the Kiwi bowling attack

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Rohit Sharma's explosive fifty in Ind vs Nz final breaks Dhoni's long-standing record

India captain Rohit Sharma delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. The seasoned opener set the stage on fire with a blistering half-century, providing India with a commanding start in their pursuit of victory.

Opening alongside Shubman Gill, Rohit wasted no time in asserting dominance over the Kiwi bowling attack. His authoritative stroke play and fearless approach put the opposition on the back foot early in the innings, laying a rock-solid foundation for India’s run chase.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, posted a competitive total of 251 runs. Their innings was anchored by Daryl Mitchell, who played a resilient knock of 63 runs, while all-rounder Michael Bracewell provided late fireworks, smashing 53 off just 40 balls to propel the Black Caps past the 250-run mark.

India’s bowling unit kept things tight, with spinners and pacers working in tandem to restrict New Zealand from accelerating further. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were among the standout performers, each claiming two crucial wickets to derail the Kiwi batting lineup.

As India began their chase, Sharma led the charge with sheer brilliance. The Indian skipper took on the New Zealand pacers, dispatching them to all corners of the ground with effortless elegance. His powerful stroke play kept the scoreboard ticking, ensuring India remained in complete control.

During his scintillating innings, Rohit notched up yet another milestone, breaking MS Dhoni’s record for the most fifty-plus scores against New Zealand in ODIs. This was Rohit’s eighth fifty-plus score against the Black Caps, surpassing Dhoni’s tally of seven.

His innings not only reinforced his stature as one of India’s finest white-ball batters but also further solidified his reputation as a big-match performer.

With Rohit leading from the front and Gill playing a steady supporting role, India got off to a dream start in their chase. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were cruising at 97 for no loss, with Rohit unbeaten on 65 and Gill on 25 at the other end.