The Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9 turned into an unforgettable spectacle. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav rose to the occasion, delivering crucial breakthroughs in a high-stakes encounter, putting India in a commanding position.

The momentum shifted dramatically when Kuldeep dismissed Rachin Ravindra in his very first over. However, the defining moment came soon after, as he sent New Zealand captain Kane Williamson back to the pavilion in his next over. This dismissal not only solidified India’s grip on the match but also triggered a jubilant and comical reaction from Virat Kohli.

The dramatic scene unfolded in the 13th over of New Zealand’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a flighted delivery at 81.9 kmph that stuck slightly on the surface. Williamson, attempting to push it towards mid-on, mistimed his shot, resulting in a leading edge. The ball lobbed straight back to Kuldeep, who completed a simple catch, dismissing Williamson for just 11 runs. The wicket sent Team India into a frenzy of celebration, but it was Kohli’s exuberant reaction that stole the show.

Overcome with joy, Kohli rushed to Kuldeep, embracing him from behind before jumping excitedly. In a moment of sheer enthusiasm, he almost planted a kiss on the spinner. The hilarious celebration was caught on camera and quickly went viral, leaving fans in stitches.

India tighten grip on the final

With three quick wickets, India firmly placed New Zealand on the back foot. Earlier, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young provided a steady start, but Varun Chakaravarthy made the first breakthrough, dismissing Young. Kuldeep then turned the tide further in India’s favor with his twin strikes, removing both Ravindra and Williamson in quick succession.

At the time of reporting, New Zealand stands at 153 for four, with Glenn Philips and Daryl Mitchell at the crease, battling to stabilise their innings. With India dictating terms, the Men in Blue inch closer to their third Champions Trophy title, while fans eagerly await the final outcome of this electrifying clash.