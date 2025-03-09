Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > EXCLUSIVE Champions Trophy 2025 final Shane Watson reveals who he thinks is going to win today

EXCLUSIVE | Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shane Watson reveals who he thinks is going to win today

Updated on: 09 March,2025 03:30 PM IST  |  Dubai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Shane Watson, who is in India, spoke to mid-day about who is the likely winner of the Champions Trophy today

EXCLUSIVE | Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shane Watson reveals who he thinks is going to win today

Shane Watson, Team India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
EXCLUSIVE | Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shane Watson reveals who he thinks is going to win today
x
00:00

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has hinted at who he thinks will win the Champions Trophy 2025 final today between India and New Zealand. 


Speaking to mid-day on the sidelines of the ongoing International Masters League being held in Mumbai and Vadodara, the former all-rounder revealed, "I have said from the start of the Champions Trophy that India are going to be really difficult to play. They have got such an incredibly well-balanced team."


He further added, "India and New Zealand are going to be playing in Dubai, so the conditions in Dubai are going to be a little bit more turning and they are now used to these conditions as well. On the other hand, New Zealand has been playing in Pakistan so those conditions are certainly different to Dubai, so it is a huge advantage for India." 


Even as he says this, Watson, who is leading the Australian Masters in the league, says that it doesn't matter where India plays, they are going to be incredibly hard to beat.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 shane watson rohit sharma cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK