EXCLUSIVE | Champions Trophy 2025 final: Shane Watson reveals who he thinks is going to win today

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Shane Watson, who is in India, spoke to mid-day about who is the likely winner of the Champions Trophy today

Shane Watson, Team India (Pic: AFP)

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has hinted at who he thinks will win the Champions Trophy 2025 final today between India and New Zealand.

Speaking to mid-day on the sidelines of the ongoing International Masters League being held in Mumbai and Vadodara, the former all-rounder revealed, "I have said from the start of the Champions Trophy that India are going to be really difficult to play. They have got such an incredibly well-balanced team."

He further added, "India and New Zealand are going to be playing in Dubai, so the conditions in Dubai are going to be a little bit more turning and they are now used to these conditions as well. On the other hand, New Zealand has been playing in Pakistan so those conditions are certainly different to Dubai, so it is a huge advantage for India."

Even as he says this, Watson, who is leading the Australian Masters in the league, says that it doesn't matter where India plays, they are going to be incredibly hard to beat.