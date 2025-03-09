Breaking News
Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma prays before first ball in Ind vs Nz final, fans fear ODI retirement: WATCH

Updated on: 09 March,2025 04:56 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Much of the discourse has centered around Sharma’s potential swansong in the 50-over format

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma prays before first ball in Ind vs Nz final, fans fear ODI retirement: WATCH

Photo: Screengrab/X

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma prays before first ball in Ind vs Nz final, fans fear ODI retirement: WATCH
The cricketing world turned its eyes to the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as India locked horns with New Zealand in the much-anticipated final of the Champions Trophy 2025. With stakes at an all-time high, India aim to secure its third Champions Trophy title, while speculation looms large over the future of their skipper, Rohit Sharma, in ODIs.


The match began with Rohit enduring an unfortunate yet familiar moment, losing the toss for a record 12th consecutive time in ODIs. New Zealand, capitalising on their luck, opted to bat first on a track that promises an exciting contest between bat and ball.


While the spotlight remains on the clash between two cricketing powerhouses, much of the discourse has centered around Sharma’s potential swansong in the 50-over format. Reports circulating online suggest that the seasoned opener might call time on his ODI career following the final. Although the Indian captain has refrained from making any official statement regarding his future, his actions on the field have fueled speculation.


A particular moment before the match’s commencement set social media abuzz, Rohit was seen placing his hands on the Indian emblem on his jersey while offering a silent prayer. The heartfelt gesture has left fans deeply concerned, with many fearing a major announcement post-final.

Rohit’s recent form has been a topic of debate among cricketing enthusiasts. Despite an exceptional century against England in Odisha, his performance across formats has been inconsistent. In the Champions Trophy 2025, the veteran batter has managed only 104 runs in four innings, averaging a modest 26. Such numbers have sparked discussions regarding his place in the side, with a section of fans calling for a transition in leadership.

Regardless of the swirling rumours, one thing remains certain, if India emerge victorious, Rohit is likely to continue in his role. His leadership has been instrumental in India’s journey to the final, and a triumph against New Zealand could serve as a fitting chapter in his illustrious career.

