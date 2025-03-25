Breaking News
Gabba to be demolished after 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium

Updated on: 25 March,2025 04:37 PM IST  |  Brisbane
A state-of-the-art 63,000-seat Brisbane Stadium and a national aquatic centre with a capacity of 25,000 spectators will be constructed

Gabba to be demolished after 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium

Brisbane's Gabba stadium (Pic: AFP)

Gabba to be demolished after 2032 Olympics, Brisbane to get new stadium
Queensland officials have announced a major overhaul of Olympic infrastructure, including the demolition of the iconic Gabba stadium after the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.


In its place, a state-of-the-art 63,000-seat Brisbane Stadium and a national aquatic centre with a capacity of 25,000 spectators will be constructed.


Queensland Premier David Crisafulli revealed the revised plans on Tuesday, scrapping the previous administration’s proposal to renovate the Gabba and build a smaller indoor arena. Instead, the focus will shift to long-term legacy projects that maximise value beyond the Olympics.


"Finally, Queensland has a plan. The time has come to just get on with it. And get on with it we will," Crisafulli told reporters, as per AFP.

The initial multi-billion-dollar proposal from the former Labor government, which included a Gabba redevelopment and a 17,000-seat indoor stadium, was deemed financially unviable. Crisafulli criticised the previous plan, arguing that it would have squandered taxpayer money on temporary structures with no lasting benefit.

With an estimated 4 billion dollars already earmarked for Olympic infrastructure, the revised blueprint aims to deliver a sustainable and economically responsible Games while leaving a meaningful legacy for Queensland’s sporting future.

Major developments at a glance

New Brisbane stadium: A world-class multi-sport venue in the heart of the city, designed to host major events beyond the Games, including cricket.

National Aquatic Centre: A temporary expansion will increase seating to 25,000 for swimming, diving, and water polo events.

Athletes' Villages: The primary Olympic village will be situated at Brisbane Showgrounds, with additional hubs on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Upgraded Venues: Enhancements will be made to facilities such as the Queensland Tennis Centre and Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

(With agency inputs) 

