Musetti, the 15th seed from Tuscany, got off to a flying start to take a 2-0 lead in the first set, but then proceeded to lose the next nine games as the Serb, looking confident and sharp, ran away with the match

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka

Listen to this article Djokovic into QFs, Sabalenka to face Paolini in semi-finals x 00:00

Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in one hour 22 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musetti, the 15th seed from Tuscany, got off to a flying start to take a 2-0 lead in the first set, but then proceeded to lose the next nine games as the Serb, looking confident and sharp, ran away with the match.

Also Read: Sunil Kumar grapples his way to bronze at Asian C’ship

“It was tough, particularly in the first seven, eight games of the match. But I think breaking his serve to come back to two-all and break right away at 3-2, it was a momentum shift and I tried to use that,” said Djokovic.

In the women’s singles, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka battled back in the second set to blast her way into the semi-finals with a 6-2, 7-5 win over China’s Zheng Qinwen. She will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the semis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever