In the bronze medal match, Sunil beat China’s Jiaxin Huang 5-1 having lost the semi-finals of the 87kg bout in the continental tournament to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi, who beat Kumar 3-1

Sunil Kumar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sunil Kumar grapples his way to bronze at Asian C’ship x 00:00

Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 87kg Greco Roman bout of the Asian Championship here on Tuesday.

Sunil, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, had earlier registered a 10-1 victory over Tajikistan’s Sukhrob Abdulkhaev in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, Kumar’s compatriots could not muster the same kind of results.

Sagar Thakran lost in the 77kg quarter-final bout to Jordan’s Amro Sadeh, while Nitin (55kg) and Prem (130kg) were ousted in the qualification round.

