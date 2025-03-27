Breaking News
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Sunil Kumar grapples his way to bronze at Asian C'ship

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Amman (Jordan)
PTI

Top

In the bronze medal match, Sunil beat China’s Jiaxin Huang 5-1 having lost the semi-finals of the 87kg bout in the continental tournament to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi, who beat Kumar 3-1

Sunil Kumar grapples his way to bronze at Asian C’ship

Sunil Kumar. Pic/AFP

Sunil Kumar grapples his way to bronze at Asian C’ship
Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 87kg Greco Roman bout of the Asian Championship here on Tuesday.


In the bronze medal match, Sunil beat China’s Jiaxin Huang 5-1 having lost the semi-finals of the 87kg bout in the continental tournament to Iran’s Yasin Yazdi, who beat Kumar 3-1.


Also Read: Seifert’s 97* helps NZ crush Pak to wrap up T20I series 4-1


Sunil, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, had earlier registered a 10-1 victory over Tajikistan’s Sukhrob Abdulkhaev in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, Kumar’s compatriots could not muster the same kind of results. 

Sagar Thakran lost in the 77kg quarter-final bout to Jordan’s Amro Sadeh, while Nitin (55kg) and Prem (130kg) were ousted in the qualification round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

