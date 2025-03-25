The 24-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 third-round victory over Lucky Loser Carabelli

Novak Djokovic returns to Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Miami Open on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Djoko breaks Nadal’s record for most ATP Masters 1000 wins x 00:00

Novak Djokovic earned a record 411th ATP Masters 1000 match win when he defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli of Argentina at the Miami Open, breaking a tie with Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 third-round victory over Lucky Loser Carabelli.

The Serbian entered the tournament with 409 Masters 1000 victories, just one behind his longtime rival. He tied Nadal for most Masters 1000 wins after his opening round win over Rinki Hijikata.

Also Read: Team India’s assistant coach Nayar dishes out gems to young cricketers

“I’m honoured to have another milestone, another record broken. There’s always something on the line pretty much every time I play, and of course that motivates me to do well at tournaments,” said Djokovic.

Swiatek through to last 16

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek overcame a determined Elise Mertens to secure a 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory and take her place in the last 16 at a WTA 1000 tournament for a record 25th straight event. Second-seeded Swiatek has not lost before the last 16 at this level since Cincinnati 2021. The Pole was 5-2 up in the first set but Mertens fought back to make it 5-5 before Swiatek was able to regain her dominance in the tie-break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever