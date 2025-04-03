India’s Jadumani storms into World Boxing Cup semis

He edged past last year’s World Boxing Cup silver medallist Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision win

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam punched his way into the 50kg semi-finals at the World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

He edged past last year’s World Boxing Cup silver medallist Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision win.

