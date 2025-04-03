Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Jadumani storms into World Boxing Cup semis

India’s Jadumani storms into World Boxing Cup semis

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

He edged past last year’s World Boxing Cup silver medallist Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision win

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam punched his way into the 50kg semi-finals at the World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.


Also Read: Carles Puyol to lead Barcelona, Luis Figo to captain Real Madrid


He edged past last year’s World Boxing Cup silver medallist Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision win.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

boxing sports sports news Sports Update

