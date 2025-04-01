Asian Games medallist Narender to lead India at World Boxing Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The competitions will be held for both men and women boxers, however India have sent only male boxers, as the women’s National Championships concluded only on Thursday

Narender Berwal

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal will headline a 10-member Indian men’s boxing team at the inaugural World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, starting on Monday.


This tournament marks the first event hosted by World Boxing since receiving provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee in February and the inclusion of boxing in the 2028 LA Olympics. 


The competitions will be held for both men and women boxers, however India have sent only male boxers, as the women’s National Championships concluded only on Thursday.

