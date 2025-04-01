More than meets the eye in Djoko’s shock loss to Czech teen Mensik?

After a near-six hour rain delay, Djokovic appeared with what looked to be a stye causing swelling around his right eye. He made a slow start, dropping his first service game before losing 6-7 (7/4), 6-7 (7/4)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic falls during his 6-7, 6-7 defeat to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in the Miami Open final on Sunday; (right) Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, 19, with the Miami Open winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Novak Djokovic refused to discuss an evident eye problem he suffered before Sunday’s Miami Open final defeat to unseeded Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, 19, saying he did not want to take away from his opponent’s triumph.

After a near-six hour rain delay, Djokovic appeared with what looked to be a stye causing swelling around his right eye. He made a slow start, dropping his first service game before losing 6-7 (7/4), 6-7 (7/4).

During a changeover in the first set he applied some eye drops and appeared to be troubled by the infection. The record 24-time Grand Slam winner, who was denied his 100th career title, said it was all part of a “weird” day.

“It’s unfortunate for me. Two tie-breaks, just a very weird match, weird day with rain delay and all the things that were happening. Honestly, I didn’t feel my greatest on the court, but it is what it is. Nothing to take away from his victory,” he said.

Asked directly about the eye problem, the Serb said he was reluctant to discuss it because he did not want to appear to be making excuses for his surprise loss. “I really prefer not to talk about. There are quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That’s it. I don’t want to sound like I’m giving excuses here for my loss,” he said.

Djokovic, 37, was pleased to see Mensik progress. “I’ve seen him play when he was 15 or 16 and invited him. He was training at my club in Belgrade, so to see his development and evolution is amazing. His serve is incredible, powerful, precise, wins a lot of free points with the first serve. Backhand, as well. Czech school, they always have a great backhand. And for a big guy, he moves well,” he added.

