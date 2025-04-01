Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > More than meets the eye in Djokos shock loss to Czech teen Mensik

More than meets the eye in Djoko’s shock loss to Czech teen Mensik?

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

After a near-six hour rain delay, Djokovic appeared with what looked to be a stye causing swelling around his right eye. He made a slow start, dropping his first service game before losing 6-7 (7/4), 6-7 (7/4)

More than meets the eye in Djoko’s shock loss to Czech teen Mensik?

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic falls during his 6-7, 6-7 defeat to Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in the Miami Open final on Sunday; (right) Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, 19, with the Miami Open winner’s trophy on Sunday. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
More than meets the eye in Djoko’s shock loss to Czech teen Mensik?
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic refused to discuss an evident eye problem he suffered before Sunday’s Miami Open final defeat to unseeded Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, 19, saying he did not want to take away from his opponent’s triumph.


After a near-six hour rain delay, Djokovic appeared with what looked to be a stye causing swelling around his right eye. He made a slow start, dropping his first service game before losing 6-7 (7/4), 6-7 (7/4).


Also Read: IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar impresses on debut at Wankhede


During a changeover in the first set he applied some eye drops and appeared to be troubled by the infection. The record 24-time Grand Slam winner, who was denied his 100th career title, said it was all part of a “weird” day.

“It’s unfortunate for me. Two tie-breaks, just a very weird match, weird day with rain delay and all the things that were happening. Honestly, I didn’t feel my greatest on the court, but it is what it is. Nothing to take away from his victory,” he said.

Asked directly about the eye problem, the Serb said he was reluctant to discuss it because he did not want to appear to be making excuses for his surprise loss. “I really prefer not to talk about. There are quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That’s it. I don’t want to sound like I’m giving excuses here for my loss,” he said.

Djokovic, 37, was pleased to see Mensik progress. “I’ve seen him play when he was 15 or 16 and invited him. He was training at my club in Belgrade, so to see his development and evolution is amazing. His serve is incredible, powerful, precise, wins a lot of free points with the first serve. Backhand, as well. Czech school, they always have a great backhand. And for a big guy, he moves well,” he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

novak djokovic tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK