Miami Open: David Goffin sends Carlos Alcaraz packing

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:52 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Carlos Alcaraz; (right) David Goffin exults after beating Carlos Alcaraz on Friday. Pics/AFP

Ace tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked third in the world, suffered a shock early exit from the Miami Open on Friday as Belgian veteran David Goffin fought back for an inspired 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 win at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.


The 55th-ranked Goffin struck some glorious winners while Alcaraz  struggled with unforced errors. The Belgian was up by a break in all three sets, but having let his Spanish opponent recover in the first, he showed poise and calm to stay on top. “It’s the kind of night that I will remember for sure,” said an ecstatic Goffin.


Alcaraz was blunt in his assessment of his performance: “In general, it was a poor level from me, I didn’t play well.”


Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev also headed home early after suffering a 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Spain’s 56th-ranked Jaume Munar while Novak Djokovic powered to a 6-0, 7-6 straight sets win over Australian Rinky Hijikata.

In the women’s draw, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round after surviving a second set dip to beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

