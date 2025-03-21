Breaking News
Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman IOC chief

Updated on: 21 March,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Costa Navarino (Greece)
AP , PTI |

Coventry,  a former Zimbabwe sports minister and two-time Olympic gold-medallist swimmer, was voted by 100 members

Newly-elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry reacts during her first press conference during the 144th IOC Session on the day of the election of the President of the International Olympic Committee, in Costa Navarino, Greece. Pic/AFP

Kirsty Coventry was been elected president of the International Olympic Committee as the first woman and first African to get perhaps the biggest job in global sports aged just 41.


Coventry,  a former Zimbabwe sports minister and two-time Olympic gold-medallist swimmer, was voted by 100 members.


