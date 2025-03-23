Boxing legend George Foreman no more at 76

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time world champion. He fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 fights, 68 of those by knockout

George Foreman, Pic/AFP

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who lost to Muhammad Ali in boxing’s iconic 1974 bout before reclaiming the title two decades later, died Friday aged 76.

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time world champion. He fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 fights, 68 of those by knockout.

