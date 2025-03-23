Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Boxing legend George Foreman no more at 76

Boxing legend George Foreman no more at 76

Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:55 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
AFP |

Top

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time world champion. He fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 fights, 68 of those by knockout

Boxing legend George Foreman no more at 76

George Foreman, Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Boxing legend George Foreman no more at 76
x
00:00

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who lost to Muhammad Ali in boxing’s iconic 1974 bout before reclaiming the title two decades later, died Friday aged 76. 


Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time world champion. He fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 fights, 68 of those by knockout.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boxing sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK