Brazil fire coach Dorival Junior after 1-4 debacle vs Argentina

Dorival Junior looks unimpressed by Brazil’s display v Argentina recently. Pic/Getty Images

Dorival Junior was sacked as Brazil coach on Friday, three days after a humiliating 4-1 World Cup Qualifying defeat by bitter rivals Argentina.

“Dorival Junior is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team. The management thanks him and wishes him success for the rest of his career,” the Confederation of Brazilian Football (CBF) said in a statement.

Dorival, 62, had only been in charge since January 2024, but has overseen a lacklustre qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are fourth in the South American qualifying table, 10 points behind defending world champions Argentina. The Selecao also sit behind Ecuador and Uruguay. There are six automatic qualifying spots for teams from South America.

The writing was on the wall for Dorival after Tuesday’s rout.

