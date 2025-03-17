Breaking News
Arsenal edge out Chelsea 1 0 title hopes still alive

Updated on: 17 March,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  London
AFP

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of a disappointing contest as Arsenal pulled clear in second place and to within 12 points of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino (third from left) celebrates his goal against Chelsea with his teammates yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal’s hopes of a title are just about alive after they beat a toothless Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday.


Mikel Merino scored the only goal of a disappointing contest as Arsenal pulled clear in second place and to within 12 points of runaway leaders Liverpool. 


Chelsea badly missed the presence of the absent Cole Palmer due to illness as they meekly surrendered, hampering their hopes of a top-four finish. 

Merino, playing as a makeshift centre-forward, provided the match winner from a corner as he looped a header from Martin Odegaard’s delivery into the back of the net in the 20th minute. 

Chelsea barely threatened throughout the game as Robert Sanchez made a brilliant stop to prevent Merino doubling Arsenal’s lead with the best effort of the second half.  Eventually, the game petered out with little goalmouth action at the end.

