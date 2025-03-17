Mikel Merino scored the only goal of a disappointing contest as Arsenal pulled clear in second place and to within 12 points of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino (third from left) celebrates his goal against Chelsea with his teammates yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Arsenal edge out Chelsea 1-0; title hopes still alive x 00:00

Arsenal’s hopes of a title are just about alive after they beat a toothless Chelsea 1-0 in a Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of a disappointing contest as Arsenal pulled clear in second place and to within 12 points of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Also Read: Playing Holi 'illegal, crime': Cleric targets Shami’s daughter over Holi days after Roza uproar

Chelsea badly missed the presence of the absent Cole Palmer due to illness as they meekly surrendered, hampering their hopes of a top-four finish.

Merino, playing as a makeshift centre-forward, provided the match winner from a corner as he looped a header from Martin Odegaard’s delivery into the back of the net in the 20th minute.

Chelsea barely threatened throughout the game as Robert Sanchez made a brilliant stop to prevent Merino doubling Arsenal’s lead with the best effort of the second half. Eventually, the game petered out with little goalmouth action at the end.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever