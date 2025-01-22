Acting on a tip, a crime unit team maintained a vigil in the Rabodi area on Monday and apprehended the 53-year-old man on the basis of suspicion, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a man after seizing ambergris, or whale vomit, valued at Rs 5 crore from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news PTI.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and its trade is illegal. It is often called "floating gold" due to the immense price it fetches in the international markets for its use in luxury perfumes.

Acting on a tip, a crime unit team maintained a vigil in the Rabodi area on Monday and apprehended the 53-year-old man on the basis of suspicion, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said, reported PTI.

The police recovered 5.48 kg of ambergris, valued at Rs 5 crore, from his possession, the official said, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Niteen Mutanna Morelu, hailing from Pune, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it.

Ambergris worth Rs 6.20 cr seized in Kalyan, 3 held

Last year in September, the Kalyan Crime Branch arrested three individuals involved in smuggling whale vomit, scientifically known as ambergris, valued at around Rs 6.20 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspects as they attempted to sell the rare substance in Dombivli.

According to reports, the accused—identified as Anil Bhosale (55), Ankush Mali (45), and Laxman Patil (63)—were travelling from Raigad district to Dombivli in a grey Wagon R car carrying the illegal material. The operation was conducted after Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dattaram Bhosale received confidential information regarding their plans.

The Kalyan Crime Branch, through its Unit-03 team, quickly established a trap along the Badlapur Pipeline Road and intercepted the vehicle. The accused were caught red-handed with 5.642 kg of ambergris, a substance highly sought after in the perfume industry for its ability to enhance fragrances.

In addition to the ambergris, the police also seized the Wagon R and several mobile phones, which are currently being analysed for further leads. The trio was presented before the Kalyan court, which remanded them to police custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)