In a significant breakthrough, the Kalyan Crime Branch arrested three individuals involved in smuggling whale vomit, scientifically known as ambergris, valued at around Rs 6.20 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspects as they attempted to sell the rare substance in Dombivli.

According to reports, the accused—identified as Anil Bhosale (55), Ankush Mali (45), and Laxman Patil (63)—were travelling from Raigad district to Dombivli in a grey Wagon R car carrying the illegal material. The operation was conducted after Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dattaram Bhosale received confidential information regarding their plans.

The Kalyan Crime Branch, through its Unit-03 team, quickly established a trap along the Badlapur Pipeline Road and intercepted the vehicle. The accused were caught red-handed with 5.642 kg of ambergris, a substance highly sought after in the perfume industry for its ability to enhance fragrances.

In addition to the ambergris, the police also seized the Wagon R and several mobile phones, which are currently being analysed for further leads. The trio was presented before the Kalyan court, which has remanded them to police custody until October 1 for further investigation.

Whale vomit, or ambergris, is a prohibited substance under Indian law, and its trade is banned because it is a byproduct of endangered sperm whales. Despite this, it commands high prices on the black market due to its rarity and demand in the perfume industry.