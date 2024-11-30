Whale vomit or ambergris is also known as the 'treasure of the sea' or 'floating gold'. Globally, ambergris has a very high demand as it is used as a fixative as well as for making perfumes and aphrodisiac products

Two individuals were arrested by the Pune Division Office of Maharashtra Forest Department on Friday for attempting to smuggle highly endangered wildlife products, including whale ambergris and blackbuck horns. These illegal items threaten wildlife conservation and violate strict international laws protecting endangered species.

According to the forest department, the accused have been identified as Hemrao Sikandar Mehta from Balaji Nagar and Rutik Navnath Lekurwale from Thergaon.

Forest officials, acting on a tip-off about the two accused allegedly possessing the items, conducted an undercover raid at the location while posing as potential buyers.

A case was registered against the duo under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Over the years there has been an increase in smuggling of ambergris and for the past few years, the forest department, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and other enforcement agencies have been taking action against those who have been trying to sell it.

What is ambergris

Whale vomit or ambergris is also known as the 'treasure of the sea' or 'floating gold'. Globally, ambergris has a very high demand as it is used as a fixative as well as for making perfumes and aphrodisiac products.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced by highly endangered sperm whales. Ambrein, which is an odourless alcohol, is extracted from ambergris and is used by some perfume-manufacturing companies to make the fragrance last longer.

According to experts, sperm whales eject an intestinal slurry into the ocean, which is called ambergris or whale vomit. In the past, many people have been arrested across the country, especially in coastal areas, while trying to sell ambergris. Only sperm whales can produce ambergris. There are three grades of ambergris: black, brown and white. White ambergris is said to be the most expensive one as it is considered to be the oldest as compared to the two other colour forms that are found.