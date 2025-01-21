On early Monday morning, police officials, along with the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, visited several locations to recreate the crime scene

The arrested accused in the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was taken to different locations by the Mumbai police as part of the investigation to recreate the crime scene, reported news agency ANI.

On early Monday morning, police officials, along with the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, visited several locations to recreate the crime scene. The accused was first taken to Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where the attack took place. The police team then moved to the National College bus stop. The team was also seen leaving from the railway station in a police jeep and returning to the Bandra Police Station, reported ANI.

The attack occurred last week when the intruder entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine, reported ANI.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to probe the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, according to the police. The accused was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is being treated at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly recovering well.

Multiple fingerprints of accused collected from actor's building

Multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16 knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said, reported PTI.

"The local police and crime branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)