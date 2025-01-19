Police probe international conspiracy as actor recovers from injuries

The accused is taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for a medical check-up on Sunday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Bangladeshi suspect claims ‘theft gone wrong’ x 00:00

The Bandra police on Sunday claimed they suspect an international conspiracy in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, suggesting broader implications following the alleged involvement of an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. The accused, identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, alias Vijay Das, was apprehended in Thane after a massive manhunt conducted by the Mumbai police and the Crime Branch. During interrogation, the accused reportedly told the police he was unaware he had entered the actor’s house and only realised it after watching news reports on YouTube. He further admitted to planning his escape to Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sr PI Crime Branch Unit 09 Daya Nayak and his team were also part of the probe which helped in tracing the accused.

The accused was produced before the Bandra holiday court on Sunday and remanded to five days of police custody. Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane, representing the accused, argued that his client is being made a scapegoat in the case and has no connection to the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Investigating officer S Gaikwad informed the court that the accused was involved in the attack, which caused serious injuries to the actor’s neck, wrist, and back. A portion of the knife used in the assault was lodged in Khan’s back and was surgically removed by doctors. The knife fragment has been seized as evidence.

Gaikwad further stated that the accused had been absconding for three days before being arrested in Thane. Initial investigations revealed that the accused had no valid documents and is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national who illegally crossed the border into India via West Bengal. “He has been residing here for the past 5-6 months, working at various places. He is familiar with the residences of other celebrities. We are investigating whether an international conspiracy is involved, as the attack on the actor could have broader implications,” Gaikwad told the court while seeking 14 days of custody.

The defence lawyer, Sandeep Sherkhane, countered the claims, asserting that his client has been residing in Mumbai for the past seven years and has a family. “He is being made a scapegoat in this case simply because it involves a celebrity. He has no connection to the incident,” Sherkhane argued.

Gaikwad, while pushing for extended custody, added that the police need to verify how the accused entered India, who assisted him, and why he specifically targeted the actor’s residence. “It appears theft was not the only motive, and we need to determine if others are involved in the case,” he said.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded the accused to five days of police custody for further investigation.



In a media briefing, DCP Dixit Gedam stated that the accused lacked valid Indian documents and is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national. “As a result, sections of the Foreigners Act have also been added to the case,” Gedam said.

Theft was motive

According to sources, the accused was apprehended in Thane and asked to produce identification documents, but he had none. Upon questioning, he revealed his name and admitted he was from Bangladesh. When asked to provide his address in writing, he disclosed: Village: Rajbaria, Police Station: Nalchity, District: Jhalokati, Bangladesh.

Sources stated that the accused worked with a housekeeping company. The company contract expired during the first week of January. On January 9, he came to Mumbai from Thane and briefly worked near Bhabha Hospital at a lodge for three days. From there, he spotted Saif Ali Khan’s building and noticed security lapses.

He planned to enter the building with the intent of theft. Late on January 16, the accused climbed into the premises from an adjacent building using a shaft. He then took the stairs to the 10th floor and used the fire duct to enter the 11th floor, where the actor resides with his family. The accused entered a washroom but panicked when a housemaid spotted him. In an attempt to escape, he attacked everyone who approached him.

Officials revealed that the accused was unaware he had entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence until he later saw the news on YouTube. “He was planning to escape, but we received timely information. A team of over 100 police officials from the eastern region was dispatched to Thane, and the accused was apprehended,” said Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner, law and order.