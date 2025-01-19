Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital after suffering multiple wounds in the attack on January 16 night

The Lilavati Hospital doctors are likely to decide on giving discharge to actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday morning, the senior doctors at the hospital said on Sunday evening.

Confirming the development, treating consultant and Nuero Surgeon Dr Nitin Dange told mid-day, "the actor is doing fine now."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra west said, "the actor is doing fine and tomorrow morning, we will evaluate the parameters and decide on his discharge, accordingly."

Dr. Uttamani said, "The actor has responded well to the treatment and on Monday, we will decide on his discharge."

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked late at night, around 1:30 am on January 16.

The accused identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, alias Vijay Das allegedly used the stairs and the fire escape duct to reach into Saif Ali Khan's residence in Bandra west area of Mumbai. He had initially entered Saif Ali Khan’s younger son's room and upon noticing him in the room, the family’s nanny rushed to protect the child, following a commotion Saif rushed to check and he was then attacked by Shehzad with a sharp knife-like object, sources said.

Following the attack he had fled away from the crime scene and days later, on Saturday night he was nabbed from Thane district in Maharashtra, police said.

The police had formed multiple teams to trace and nab the suspect. Earlier he was seen in CCTV footage using a staircase to reach the actor's house and the footage also showed him using the same staircase to escape after attacking the actor.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after suffering multiple wounds in the attack, he is now in a stable condition.

He was produced before a magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday that remanded him in police custody for five days.

Mumbai Police has also booked the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.

He was booked under Section 3(A) and 6(A) of the Indian Entry Prohibition Act, 1948, as well as Sections 3(1) and 14 of the Foreigners Order, 1946.