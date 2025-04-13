From boozy brunches to sugar-dusted bakes, Easter’s looking egg-stra delicious this year at these festive pop-ups and decadent dining spots around town
Kookie Cake Crumble
Hop into flavour
Skip the ordinary and hop into indulgence with Kookie Cake Crumble’s carrot cake slathered in cream cheese frosting, savoury samosas, vol-au-vents, and a Lebanese feast made for two. Have a sweet tooth? They’ve got Easter bonbons, cupcakes, and dessert jars—all eggless and delicious.
WHAT: Kookie Cake Crumble
PRICE: Rs 600 onwards
TO BOOK: 9819844013
Eggs, espresso and Easter vibes
Celebrate Easter Sunday at Sixteen33 with a laid-back, boozy brunch from 1–4 pm. Feast on eggs benedict, chorizo olives, bacon-wrapped prawns, pizzas and more by Chef Anil Gupta. Sip on sangrias, espresso martinis, Cuba Libres and gins galore. Try signature cocktails inspired by Bandra’s six iconic villages for a hyperlocal twist. DJ James spins retro remixes to keep the vibe alive.
WHERE: Sixteen33, Bandra
PRICE: Rs 3,000 onwards
TO BOOK: 9758999555
Bakes and bubbles
Celebrate Easter with a feast whipped up by chef s Ali Akbar Baldiwala and Heena Punwani. Think golden pies, a show-stopping Wellington, and indulgent plated desserts. Sip on whimsical, Easter-inspired cocktails and don’t miss the Bake Sale—handcrafted seasonal treats perfect for gifting or taking home.
WHAT: Slink & Bardot X Maska Bakery
WHEN: Sunday, April 20, 12 pm –10 pm
WHERE: Slink & Bardot, Worli
TO BOOK: 9326965643
Chic and whimsical
Discover the joy of handmade delights—from beautifully crafted marzipan Easter eggs to rich chocolate cakesicles, cupcakes, moist carrot cakes, chocolate eggs filled with goodies, and DIY Easter egg kits specially curated for the little ones; make it fun and festive!
WHAT: Curls and Swirls by Cleta
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO ORDER: 9833522408
Season’s eatings
Enjoy a relaxed Easter brunch with festive specials and live music. Dive into an unlimited antipasti spread—chicken liver pâté, devilled eggs, smoked turkey and more—plus a main, dessert, and mocktail. From truffle-scrambled eggs to masala frittatas and Turkish-style treats, every bite is egg-stra indulgent. Craving a buzz? Upgrade to free-flowing cocktails and beer.
WHERE: Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner
WHEN: April 20, 1 pm onwards
PRICE: Rs 2,000 onwards
TO BOOK: 8046801202