From boozy brunches to sugar-dusted bakes, Easter’s looking egg-stra delicious this year at these festive pop-ups and decadent dining spots around town

Kookie Cake Crumble

Indulge in these unique festive treats to celebrate Easter in Mumbai

Hop into flavour

Skip the ordinary and hop into indulgence with Kookie Cake Crumble’s carrot cake slathered in cream cheese frosting, savoury samosas, vol-au-vents, and a Lebanese feast made for two. Have a sweet tooth? They’ve got Easter bonbons, cupcakes, and dessert jars—all eggless and delicious.

WHAT: Kookie Cake Crumble

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

TO BOOK: 9819844013

Eggs, espresso and Easter vibes

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Sixteen33 with a laid-back, boozy brunch from 1–4 pm. Feast on eggs benedict, chorizo olives, bacon-wrapped prawns, pizzas and more by Chef Anil Gupta. Sip on sangrias, espresso martinis, Cuba Libres and gins galore. Try signature cocktails inspired by Bandra’s six iconic villages for a hyperlocal twist. DJ James spins retro remixes to keep the vibe alive.

WHERE: Sixteen33, Bandra

PRICE: Rs 3,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 9758999555

Bakes and bubbles

Celebrate Easter with a feast whipped up by chef s Ali Akbar Baldiwala and Heena Punwani. Think golden pies, a show-stopping Wellington, and indulgent plated desserts. Sip on whimsical, Easter-inspired cocktails and don’t miss the Bake Sale—handcrafted seasonal treats perfect for gifting or taking home.

WHAT: Slink & Bardot X Maska Bakery

WHEN: Sunday, April 20, 12 pm –10 pm

WHERE: Slink & Bardot, Worli

TO BOOK: 9326965643

Chic and whimsical

Discover the joy of handmade delights—from beautifully crafted marzipan Easter eggs to rich chocolate cakesicles, cupcakes, moist carrot cakes, chocolate eggs filled with goodies, and DIY Easter egg kits specially curated for the little ones; make it fun and festive!

WHAT: Curls and Swirls by Cleta

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833522408

Season’s eatings

Enjoy a relaxed Easter brunch with festive specials and live music. Dive into an unlimited antipasti spread—chicken liver pâté, devilled eggs, smoked turkey and more—plus a main, dessert, and mocktail. From truffle-scrambled eggs to masala frittatas and Turkish-style treats, every bite is egg-stra indulgent. Craving a buzz? Upgrade to free-flowing cocktails and beer.

WHERE: Cafe Calma, The Shalimar Hotel, Kemps Corner

WHEN: April 20, 1 pm onwards

PRICE: Rs 2,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 8046801202