Residents of Worli Koliwada, where accused Shariful Islam lived for six months allege that their neighbourhood is turning into a haven for illegal immigrants

Residents protest against the illegal immigrants in Worli on Sunday

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents x 00:00

A village in Worli Koliwada, where Saif Ali Khan’s attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, took shelter, is being labelled “Mini Bangladesh” by locals. Residents have expressed serious concerns about the increasing Bangladeshi population in the area and have even carried out a rally on January 19 to protest against them.

As per the police, Fakir had been living in a 10x10 rented room in Worli without a valid agreement since August 2024. His case isn’t unique, as locals allege that many Bangladeshis reside in the area without proper documentation or leave-and-licence agreements. Sources also claimed that he had been staying in Thane and would frequently switch between houses in Worli and Thane as he was later working in Thane.

Fakir, along with six others, lived in a 1+1 structure at Om Gyandeep Nagar, Worli Village, also without proper documents. All of them work as housekeepers in various Mumbai restaurants and are suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. The police are verifying their credentials. Fakir reportedly confessed that he struggled to find stable employment.

Aishwarya Upadhyay, Fakir’s neighbour, said, “On Saturday morning, the police came to our house and questioned us about the suspect. They showed us his photo, and I was shocked. I live with my husband and kids and had no idea a dangerous man was staying upstairs. Many Bangladeshis live in our area without valid agreements, and the police should act against them too.”

Aishwarya Upadhyay, the accused’s neighbour. Pic/Shadab Khan

She added, “These individuals return home late at night, around 3-4 am, after working in restaurants. We often hear knocking at odd hours. They rarely step out except for groceries and water. After this incident, I feel scared.”

The fishermen of Worli Village held a rally on January 19 to protest against the illegal presence of Bangladeshi nationals. Fisherman Roshan Pawaskar said, “Over the past six months, the number of Bangladeshis in our area has increased. They not only live here illegally but also affect our fish-selling business. Fishing is our livelihood, and we are losing income because of them.”

He added, “We’ve held multiple meetings with the police over the past two months, asking them to survey the area and identify the number of Bangladeshis staying here. We want our locality free from illegal activities, including drugs and other crimes. Even Saif Ali Khan’s attacker was residing here illegally.”

Police said Fakir reportedly entered India illegally eight months ago through the Malda border, facilitated by an agent. Initially, he worked as a housekeeper at Slink & Bardot in Worli. “On August 19, one of the customers dropped some cash, he returned to the restaurant upon realising it. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage we notice Fakir had picked it up and didn’t inform anyone about it. We immediately fired him,” said officials at the Slink & Bardot. Later, he took up a waiter job at Blabber All Day in Kasarvadavali, Thane. Meanwhile, the defence lawyer refuted police claims, stating that the accused has been living in Mumbai for the past seven years.

After the attack, the accused was also reportedly in touch with Amit Pandey, a housekeeping contractor who allegedly helped Fakir escape. Pandey runs the Shri Om services. After the incident, Pandey informed Fakir that his photos had gone viral in the news and advised him to leave the city immediately.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted, “I visited the Labour Camp at Kavesar, Thane, where Mohammad Shehzad (the accused) stayed for three months. I met 12 workers; 9 were Bangladeshi Muslims (Imman Husein, Amir Sohel, etc.). They claim to be from Malda but lack authentic documents. I spoke to the police commissioner about a combing operation.”

Aug 2024

Month since allged accused has been living illegaly in Worli