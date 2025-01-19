The Bandra police have stated that they will include sections under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act in the case for further investigation

Accused after arrest (left) (Pic/Hanif Patel)

After an extensive manhunt by the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case has been identified as Mohammed Sharif Ul Islam Shehzad (30), alias Das. He was arrested in Thane, where he had been hiding. The accused is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national and lacks valid Indian documents. The Bandra police have stated that they will include sections under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act in the case for further investigation.

"The accused arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national. Preliminary evidence supports this, as he possesses no valid Indian documents," said DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence for the first time but appeared familiar with the house layout. Police stated that he arrived in Mumbai 5–6 months ago, worked for a housekeeping agency, and later returned to West Bengal. He returned to the city a few days ago.

Following the attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, the accused stayed in Bandra for nearly three hours before heading to Bandra Railway Station. He then traveled to Dadar, where he purchased headphones, and later boarded a train to Thane, where he was hiding near Hiranandani.

A team from Crime Branch Unit 9, led by Senior Inspector Daya Nayak, DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam, and Additional Commissioner Paramjit Singh Dahiya, tracked the accused’s movements. During the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police apprehended him in Thane.

The accused was brought to Bandra Police Station and will be produced in court to seek custody for further investigation.

According to police:

Shariful Islam Shehzada’s address in Bangladesh:

Village: Rajbaria,

Police Station: Nalchity,

District: Jhalokati, Bangladesh