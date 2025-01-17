Saif Ali Khan attack: Accused changed his clothes near Juhu to dodge arrest

The police have formed multiple teams to trace and nab the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, police said

Accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case changed his clothes near Juhu to evade arrest, official sources said on Friday.

Earlier, the first image of the suspect who allegedly attacked the Bollywood actor in his Bandra house was accessed by mid-day hours after the incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

The suspect can be seen in CCTV footage using a staircase to reach the actor's house. The footage was recovered by the police, sources said.

Earlier, the police had said that the suspect who attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has been identified and multiple police teams are in the process to track and nab the culprit, the police said on Thursday.

A case under multiple sections of the BNS has been registered at the Bandra Police Station following the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the police said.

According to Mumbai Police, one accused has been identified, and 10 teams have been formed to apprehend him.

A senior police official said, "The FIR was registered under Section 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), Section 312 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and Sections 331(4)(6)(7) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the BNS."

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on the 12th floor of the Sadguru Sharan building in Bandra west.

Preliminary investigations suggest the intruder used the stairs to gain entry into the house with the intent of committing a robbery.

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries during the alleged burglary attempt and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed that Khan underwent surgery and is now in recovery. “Saif sustained six stab injuries, two of which were deep, including one near the spine. A team of neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi performed the surgery,” Dr Uttamani said.