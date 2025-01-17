Coldplay concert: Mumbai Police bans heavy vehicles in city, issues advisory for motorists

The traffic notification will not apply to vehicles carrying other essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles and other essential service vehicles, as well as vehicles holding official passes of the said event, the police said

Ahead of the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Police banned heavy vehicles in city and issued a traffic advisory for the motorists, an official said on Friday.

In a traffic notification, the police said, whereas, on 18/01/2025, 19/01/2025 and 21/01/2025, Coldplay concert has been organised at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. During these days, in order to avoid traffic congestion in Navi Mumbai, heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate and Thane City Police Commissionerate.

It said that it is necessary to divert the traffic of heavy vehicles going from our jurisdiction to Navi Mumbai.

The above order will be in force on dates 18/01/2025, 19/01/2025 and 21/01/2025 from 12.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.

It further said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public the following traffic advisory was being issued.

Road Closed for Heavy Vehicles-

1) Mulund Airoli Road- from Airoli Junction to Airoli Toll Naka towards Navi Mumbai.

2) Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road- from Chheda Nagar Junction to Mankhurd T-Junction towards Vashi Toll Naka.

3) Sion Panvel Highway- from Mankhurd T-Junction to Mankhurd Jakat Naka towards Vashi Toll Naka.

Alternate Route-

All heavy vehicles heading towards Navi Mumbai will use the Eastern Expressway and proceed towards Thane.

"The traffic notification will not apply to vehicles carrying other essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles and other essential service vehicles, as well as vehicles holding official passes of the said event," it said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police on Friday also issued a traffic advisory for motorists to prevent congestion on the roads in parts of the city.

A traffic notification said, in view of the Coldplay concert scheduled at DY Patil Stadium, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, from January 18, 19 and 21 the traffic restrictions were being issued.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd and is set to take place at the stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

The traffic police said that to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid disruptions, the city traffic department was issuing traffic notification restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the areas surrounding the venue in Navi Mumbai.

The police said that entry of heavy vehicles coming from the Gujarat side via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway towards Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan will be prohibited.

It said parking along the roads in these areas will also be restricted to avoid traffic jams. The traffic will be diverted through alternative routes to minimise congestion around the venue and parts of the city.