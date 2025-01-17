Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Coldplay concert Mumbai Police bans heavy vehicles in city issues advisory for motorists

Coldplay concert: Mumbai Police bans heavy vehicles in city, issues advisory for motorists

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The traffic notification will not apply to vehicles carrying other essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles and other essential service vehicles, as well as vehicles holding official passes of the said event, the police said

Coldplay concert: Mumbai Police bans heavy vehicles in city, issues advisory for motorists

Coldplay. File Pic

Listen to this article
Coldplay concert: Mumbai Police bans heavy vehicles in city, issues advisory for motorists
x
00:00

Ahead of the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai, the Mumbai Police banned heavy vehicles in city and issued a traffic advisory for the motorists, an official said on Friday.


In a traffic notification, the police said, whereas, on 18/01/2025, 19/01/2025 and 21/01/2025, Coldplay concert has been organised at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. During these days, in order to avoid traffic congestion in Navi Mumbai, heavy vehicles have been banned from entering the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate and Thane City Police Commissionerate.


It said that it is necessary to divert the traffic of heavy vehicles going from our jurisdiction to Navi Mumbai.


The above order will be in force on dates 18/01/2025, 19/01/2025 and 21/01/2025 from 12.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.

It further said that in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public the following traffic advisory was being issued.

Road Closed for Heavy Vehicles-

1) Mulund Airoli Road- from Airoli Junction to Airoli Toll Naka towards Navi Mumbai.

2) Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road- from Chheda Nagar Junction to Mankhurd T-Junction towards Vashi Toll Naka.

3) Sion Panvel Highway- from Mankhurd T-Junction to Mankhurd Jakat Naka towards Vashi Toll Naka.

Alternate Route-

All heavy vehicles heading towards Navi Mumbai will use the Eastern Expressway and proceed towards Thane.

"The traffic notification will not apply to vehicles carrying other essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles and other essential service vehicles, as well as vehicles holding official passes of the said event," it said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police on Friday also issued a traffic advisory for motorists to prevent congestion on the roads in parts of the city.

A traffic notification said, in view of the Coldplay concert scheduled at DY Patil Stadium, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, from January 18, 19 and 21 the traffic restrictions were being issued.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd and is set to take place at the stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

The traffic police said that to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid disruptions, the city traffic department was issuing traffic notification restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the areas surrounding the venue in Navi Mumbai.

The police said that entry of heavy vehicles coming from the Gujarat side via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway towards Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan will be prohibited.

It said parking along the roads in these areas will also be restricted to avoid traffic jams. The traffic will be diverted through alternative routes to minimise congestion around the venue and parts of the city.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

coldplay mumbai traffic mumbai police mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK