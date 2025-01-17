A photo has emerged showing the broken knife fragment that was surgically removed from Saif Ali Khan's back after he was attacked during a robbery attempt. The fragment had been lodged near his spine.

Knife fragment removed from Saif Ali Khan's back during surgery following attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the back by an intruder who broke into his Bandra apartment during the early hours of January 16. The attacker reportedly targeted Khan as part of a robbery attempt. The actor sustained six injuries, one of which was near his spine.

A photo has now emerged showing the broken piece of the knife that was surgically removed from Saif Ali Khan's back. The fragment, which had been lodged close to his spine, was carefully removed during an emergency surgery performed at the Lilavati Hospital. Doctors had earlier confirmed that Khan’s spinal fluid had leaked as a result of the attack.

According to PTI reports, the actor was brought to the hospital by his eight-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. Doctors said that Saif walked into the hospital like a “lion,” despite the severity of his injuries. The surgery, which was conducted in the early hours of Thursday, successfully repaired the damage caused by the sharp object lodged in his thoracic spine. However, the actor is expected to rest for at least a week to recover from the trauma.

Dr Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who led the surgical team, explained that while the knife had punctured the dura surrounding the spinal cord, the cord itself had not been damaged. Khan was later moved out of the ICU and shifted to a special room for continued observation.

The attack occurred at Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, Mumbai. At the time of the incident, Khan was with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, their two sons, and five house helps. A police statement revealed that the intruder demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, but no forced entry occurred. Instead, it is believed that the intruder may have sneaked in unnoticed with the intention of robbing the family.

Despite the frightening incident, Khan’s condition is reportedly stable, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next few days.

(With inputs from PTI)