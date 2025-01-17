Lalita D'Silva has reacted to the news of the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The former nanny has shared her thoughts on the horrifying incident

In Pic: Lalita D'Silva with Jeh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Jeh & Taimur's former nanny reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident: ‘I am feeling very anxious’ x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Jeh & Taimur's former nanny, Lalita D'Silva, has reacted to the news of the attack on the actor at his Bandra residence. The star kids' former nanny has shared her thoughts on the horrifying incident, stating that she is feeling very anxious about what Jeh and Taimur must be going through.

Lalita D'Silva shared her statement on the horrifying incident while speaking to Pinkvilla, saying, "I am feeling very bad. It is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh. They must have got really scared."

She further continued, stating that she wished the culprit is punished at all costs. She said, "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe."

About Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his high-rise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to the hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub.

The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2:30 a.m.

In a statement to the police, Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he demanded Rs 1 crore. The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said. The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Issues Statement

On Thursday night, Kareena Kapoor issued a statement: "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculations and coverage."

She further wrote, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time."