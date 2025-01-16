Breaking News
A worried Kareena Kapoor stands outside her home after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by intruder - watch video

Updated on: 16 January,2025 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

In the viral video, Kareena Kapoor appears to be tense while speaking to her staff and checking her phone after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder

A worried Kareena Kapoor stands outside her home after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by intruder - watch video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Pic/AFP

Amid reports of Kareena Kapoor being absent while her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at their Mumbai home doing the rounds, a video of the worried star has surfaced on social media, which shows her standing outside their apartment after the shocking incident. In the clip, Kareena appears to be tense while speaking to her staff and checking her phone. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Kareena was with friends when Saif was stabbed 

Going by Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story, she was with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor when the horrifying incident took place at her home in Bandra's Satguru Sharan apartment on the 12th floor. Bebo re-shared Lolo’s picture of their girls' night featuring some cocktails.

What happened at Saif and Kareena’s home

An unidentified intruder entered Saif and Kareena's house on Thursday around 2 am and first argued with the actor's house help. When Khan intervened, he was attacked with a sharp object. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and is reported to be out of danger. He was accompanied by his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Saif sustained 6 stab wounds

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine.  A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed."

Saif’s upcoming movie

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters. 

saif ali khan Kareena Kapoor Ibrahim Ali Khan

