Hours after Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan issued a statement. In her statement, she made a public appeal

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor requests media and paparazzi to refrain from speculations: 'Posing a risk to our safety' x 00:00

Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken her silence on Saif Ali Khan's attack by an intruder in their Mumbai home. The actress posted a statement on her Instagram handle requesting the media and paparazzi to refrain from speculations about the matter as it has potential to risk their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement

On Thursday night, Kareena issued a statement. It read, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage."

She further wrote, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understand and cooperation during this sensitive time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

About Saif Ali Khan's attack

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine, an audacious attack that raises intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub. The 54-year-old, who received six stab injuries, including in his neck, was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

In a statement to the police, Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said he asked for Rs 1 crore. The intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery, police officials said. The attacker, who made his escape through the stairs, remains on the run.

Recounting the horrific events of the night, Philip said she was sleeping on the floor in Jeh's room and woke up around 2 am when she heard a sound and saw a man move towards the sleeping child. Panicked, she rushed to pick him up and was pushed away by the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade. Another nanny was also sleeping in the same room.

"I sat up to see who was in the bathroom. I saw a thin and short man come out and go towards Jeh's bed," Philip said in the statement that forms the basis of the police FIR on the incident. The man, she said, pointed a finger at her and warned her, "Koi awaz nahin (don't make any noise)."

"In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I got injured on my wrist. I asked him what he wants. He said he wants money and that he needs Rs 1 crore," Philip, who has been working with the star couple for four years, said in her statement.

Hearing her scream, Khan and Kareena rushed out of their room. The intruder, who Philip said was between 35-40 years old, then attacked Khan with a knife. During the commotion, another house help also rushed out to raise an alarm. The intruder then ran away.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building.

(With inputs from PTI)