Saif Ali Khan attacked: Suspect demanded Rs 1 crore from actor, maid tells cops

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Saif Ali Khan's maid is the complainant in the matter and the Bandra Police in western suburbs has registered an FIR after recording her statement following the actor on the actor inside his home, sources added

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Suspect demanded Rs 1 crore from actor, maid tells cops

The suspect caught in CCTV

The suspect in Saif Ali Khan attack case had demanded Rs 1 crore from him, the actor's maid has told the cops, sources said on Thursday.


Saif Ali Khan's maid is the complainant in the matter and the Bandra Police in western suburbs has registered an FIR after recording her statement following the actor on the actor inside his home, sources added.


"The accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan demanded Rs 1 crore after breaking into the house, Khan’s maid has told the police in her statement," said an official.


Meanwhile, hours after the attack on the actor, mid-day accessed the first image of the suspect.

The suspect can be seen in a CCTV footage using staircase to reach the actor's house. The footage was recovered by the police, sources said.

The 54-year-old Bollywood actor sustained multiple injuries during the alleged burglary attempt and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am.

The police has formed multiple teams to trace and nab the accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case, police said.

Earlier, the police had said that the suspect who attacked Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has been identified and multiple police teams are in the process to track and nab the culprit, the police said on Thursday.

A case under multiple sections of the BNS has been registered at the Bandra Police Station following the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, the police said.

A senior police official said, "The FIR was registered under Section 311 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), Section 312 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and Sections 331(4)(6)(7) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the BNS."

According to Mumbai Police, one accused has been identified, and 10 teams have been formed to apprehend him.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab injuries due to the attack with a sharp knife-like object, two of the stab wounds were deep, including one near his spine. His condition is now said to be stable.

