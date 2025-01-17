The Lilavati Hospital said that the actor has been shifted to a normal ward from the ICU

The Mumbai Police have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif Ali Khan's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway, an official said on Friday, ANI reported.

As per ANI, The Lilavati Hospital said that the actor has been shifted to a normal ward from the ICU.

The actor was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining severe injuries.

Saif was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the doctors said that the actor sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. Following the surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.

Mumbai police filed an FIR regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is a maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is claimed that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the actor's family. According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both of her hands, ANI reported.

"He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand, during the scuffle, he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand. At that time, I asked him "What do you want?" Then he said, "I need money, I asked how much." Then he said in English 'One crore'," the statement read.

In the recorded statement, the house help mentioned that the incident happened at 2 AM on January 16. "When I looked again I saw a shadow at the bathroom door, and as I bent down to see who might be inside, one person came out and went towards their (Saif Ali Khan's) son," the statement added, ANI reported.

She further said, "He attacked Saif with a wooden object in her hand and a hexa blade... We all ran out of the room and pulled the door and then we all ran towards him. Hearing the sound, Ramesh, Hari, Ramu and Paswan who were sleeping came out. When we took him to the room again, the door of the room was open."

Mumbai Police is currently looking into the matter and have formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Saif.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on the bollywood actor, said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's Bandra house, ANi cited.

Gedam said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

(With ANI inputs)