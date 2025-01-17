The Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant involved in a stabbing incident at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home. The suspect, who was last seen near Bandra station, allegedly tried to rob the actor and injured him severely before fleeing the scene

The Mumbai Police have launched an intense search operation for the attacker who allegedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a robbery attempt at his Bandra flat. The accused was last spotted near Bandra railway station and is believed to have boarded the first local train towards Vasai Virar in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to an official statement from the Mumbai Police.

As per ANI reports, police teams are currently scouring the areas of Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar in a bid to apprehend the suspect. The investigation has already uncovered significant details. Police teams have seized a portion of the blade used in the attack, which was extracted from the actor’s back. However, efforts to retrieve the remaining part of the blade are still ongoing.

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked in the early hours of January 16, was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The actor sustained a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord, as the knife had lodged itself in his spine, causing spinal fluid leakage. Despite the severity of his condition, doctors have confirmed that Saif is no longer in danger. Following surgery, he was moved to the ICU, where he continues to recover under medical supervision.

The attack occurred at approximately 2:30 AM when the intruder allegedly confronted Saif’s maid and demanded a sum of one crore rupees. According to the maid’s statement, the assailant was armed with a hexa blade and a wooden object. During the altercation, the maid sustained injuries to her hands while attempting to protect herself. As Saif tried to intervene, he was stabbed multiple times. The maid reported that the attacker had initially demanded a ransom of one crore rupees from the family.

The suspect reportedly used the fire escape staircase to gain entry to the 11th-floor apartment. The police have since registered an FIR and are probing the incident under the assumption that it was a botched robbery attempt. Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to track down the assailant, and senior officials, including Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9, are overseeing the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)