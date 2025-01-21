Accused Shariful Islam reveals during interrogation that he used the lesser known Dawki River crossing in Meghalaya due to heightened security at the Bengal border

Shariful Islam, immediately after his arrest at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, early on January 19. PIC/DIWAKAR SHARMA

The arrest of Saif Ali Khan’s attacker, Shariful Islam, 30, has not only fetched police officers laurels but has also brought to light an unusual route Bangladeshis use to cross the border in a manner akin to that depicted in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Hours after his arrest, Shariful narrated to the cops how he eluded the Border Security Force (BSF) by crossing the Dawki river, also known as the Umngot, which flows between India and Bangladesh.

The alleged attacker, who is in the custody of the Bandra police. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

According to the police, Islam swam across the river, which is about 200 metres in length, and entered Meghalaya before making his way to Mumbai. He told the cops that due to increasing tensions with Bangladesh, the usual route through Kolkata was fraught with risk as the 500-km border between West Bengal and his country was being rigorously monitored by security forces. Hence, he tried to enter through the Northeast.

Shariful, a resident of Gram Rajabari, Nalchity Upazil in the Jhalokathi district of Bangladesh’s Barisal division, became the sole breadwinner of his family after his father died a few years ago. He is unmarried and he used to live with his mother, sister and younger brother. The police have contacted his brother in the neighbouring country and informed him of his arrest. The cops suspect that Shariful is a habitual criminal as he is well-versed in the methods of climbing buildings. The police also stated that he claimed to be a good swimmer.



A screengrab of CCTV footage of the accused near Bandra station around 7.05 am on January 16

Shariful had left his home seven months ago, informing his family that he setting out to earn money and would return soon. A police officer said, “While crossing the Dawki river seven months ago, the accused brought along a little money in a plastic bag. In India, he met some agents, including one Amit Pandey, who help people land jobs in restaurants.”

According to the police, Shariful started working as a housekeeping staffer at a swanky Worli restaurant in August 2024. However, he was fired after he was caught stealing Rs 1000 in cash, which a customer had accidentally dropped. Later, Pandey found him a similar job, but he fell short of his employer’s expectations and was dismissed. Finally, Shariful managed to gain employment with an eatery in Thane, but he was sacked as he lacked documents proving his nationality.

Stringent crackdown



Police teams that played a role in nabbing Shariful on January 19 are felicitated by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner, law and order, on Monday

Concerned about the increasing numbers of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India, two months ago, the authorities started a campaign to nab and deport them. Several restaurants in Mumbai were also told not to employ such individuals. A police officer said, “Due to this, Shariful was jobless for the past month. He wanted to return to Bangladesh but didn’t have money for this. A few days before the robbery attempt at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Bandra, the accused tasked an auto driver with showing him the flats of celebrities. The driver took him to many such spots. At Saif’s residence, Satguru Sharan, two security guards were stationed at both gates and both were sleeping at the time of the incident.

Chinks in the armour

The society also lacks an intercom and there were no CCTV cameras available on the floors belonging to the actor. The doors accessible by the stairs also lacked security latches. Meanwhile, the police teams that played a role in nabbing Shariful on January 19 were felicitated by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner, law and order, on Monday. According to the police more than footage from more than 450 CCTV cameras was examined to nab the accused from Hiranandani Estate, Thane. According to the police, the accused was using a SIM card registered in the name of a friend from West Bengal. The cops are now tracing this individual.